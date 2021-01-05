  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

January 05, 2021


Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the first public pure-play lidar company, announces participation in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021. Velodyne’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anand Gopalan, and Chief Financial Officer, Drew Hamer, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:15 p.m. EST. A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Velodyne’s investor relations website at [url="]investors.velodynelidar.com[/url].



About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.



Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit [url="]velodynelidar.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105006015/en/


