Pan American Silver provides release dates for 2021 guidance, 2020 preliminary production and full year 2020 audited results

January 05, 2021 | About: NAS:PAAS +2.33% TSX:PAAS +1.3%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") will announce 2021 guidance and preliminary 2020 production results on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, followed by a conference call and webcast to be held the same day.

Conference call and webcast details:

Date:

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Time:

11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)

Dial-in numbers:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)


+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)

Webcast:

panamericansilver.com

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Audited Results

Pan American plans to release its audited results for the full year and fourth quarter 2020 on February 17, 2021, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on February 18, 2021.

Conference call and webcast details:

Date:

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time:

11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)

Dial-in numbers:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)


+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)

Webcast:

panamericansilver.com


About Pan American Silver

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. As the world's second largest primary silver producer with the largest silver reserve base globally, we provide enhanced exposure to silver in addition to a diversified portfolio of gold producing assets. Pan American has a 27-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for corporate social responsibility, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-provides-release-dates-for-2021-guidance-2020-preliminary-production-and-full-year-2020-audited-results-301201605.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.


