FireEye to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 2, 2021

January 06, 2021 | About: NAS:FEYE -0.93%


FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 after the close of the U.S. markets. FireEye will host a conference call the same day at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) to discuss the results.



Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 877-312-5521 (domestic) or 678-894-3048 (international). A live audio webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fireeye.com[/url]. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, an archived version of the webcast will be available at the same website.



About FireEye, Inc.



FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,600 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.



© 2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005107/en/


