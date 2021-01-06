ICE Norway to Deploy Amdocs Advanced Network Analytics and Rollout Optimization Systems to Help Accelerate Business Progress and Increase Market Share

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs ( DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the signing of a multi-year agreement with ICE Norway for the deployment of Amdocs ActixOne and Amdocs TechInsights software solutions to support its network expansion and digital transformation initiatives. ICE has a range of mobile service offerings and is in the midst of a significant network buildout program for its existing and newly acquired 5G spectrum. Amdocs systems will help automate activities for planning, building, launching, monitoring and optimizing RAN (Radio Access Network) sites. Additionally, Amdocs’ analytics-driven platform will aid in predicting network issues and prioritizing remediation actions based on key business parameters.



“By continuing to disrupt and improve the Norwegian mobile market successfully, and offer expanded coverage and high-performance services, we can ensure our customers great value for money,” said Jan-Erik Hvidsten, CTIO, ICE Norway. “With Amdocs’ advanced technology and deep experience in network automation and analytics, we plan to aggressively grow our network and market share with more efficiency and intelligence than our competitors.”

Service providers across the world continue to have fragmented network deployment and operations processes, often supported by ad-hoc tools, scripts and manual steps. Yet, in order to address market demands, operators are executing a range of digitalization strategies to implement new software systems and methodologies that significantly automate and streamline the network rollout and optimization activities across multiple departments and teams.

“Amdocs is changing the speed and economics of RAN deployment with our intelligent automation and data-driven network insights capabilities,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “We are pleased to be partnering with ICE Norway to accelerate their growth through network deployment and optimization solutions that drive towards a zero-touch approach, provide complete end-to-end visibility and control, and accelerate automation and integration for the new 5G and cloud networks era.”

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020.

