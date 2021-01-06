  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

January 06, 2021 | About: TRU -1.66%

CHICAGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, in a press release to be issued by 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss its financial results. The press release and a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru.

About TransUnion
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail[email protected]
Telephone312-985-2860
