InMode Announces Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy

YOQNEAM, Israel, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced it will present a corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy in its annual 20-F filing, to report the Company's sustainable practices as it continues to expand into new communities and markets. InMode's CSR strategy aims to positively impact the local economy, increase stakeholder engagement, and position the organization towards long-term sustainable success.

The SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) Sustainability Accounting Standard for Medical Equipment and Supplies has identified six Sustainability Disclosure Topics and Accounting Metrics. For InMode's first CSR Report, the Company will report on two significant business practices: Product Safety and Supply Chain Management, which will be released together with the Company's end-of-year results. The Company plans to further expand its sustainability reporting in 2021 and beyond.

InMode chose to report on the topics of Product Safety and Supply Chain Management to reflect the Company's focus on manufacturing and delivering high quality, and extremely safe, medical devices. Additionally, the reporting will highlight InMode's impact on the local economies in government-designated development areas where the Company works with contract suppliers and critical subtractors.

"InMode's suite of non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic and wellness devices eliminates the need for chemicals or excisional surgery using anesthesia, which decreases a patient's downtime. Our procedures are performed in the privacy of physician clinics and improve a patient's self-confidence and well-being. We have always provided patients with a significant, safe, and visible enhancement to their quality of life," said Moshe Mizrahy, InMode's CEO.

He continued, "Now we have decided to define a CSR strategy across our organization to develop sustainable relationships with all of the stakeholders that we impact."

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

