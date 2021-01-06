ImmCelzÂ® Stem Cell Component Demonstrated Efficacious in FDA Double Blind Placebo Controlled Clinical Trial of Advanced COVID-19 Patients

PHOENIX, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CELZ) commented today on a peer-reviewed publication from the University of Miami demonstrating that the intravenous administration of umbilical cord derived stem cells, termed "JadiCells" results in a significant survival improvement in COVID-19 patients.

The Phase 1/2 double blind, placebo-controlled trial treated 12 advanced COVID-19 patients with 100 million JadiCells™ intravenously at days 0 and 3, and 12 additional patients received placebo control. At 28 days 91% of JadiCell™ treated patients survived whereas only 42% of patients in the placebo group survived. There were no adverse effects associated with JadiCell™ administration.

"The ImmCelz® regenerative immunotherapy product is a personalized cellular therapy generated by co-culture of patient's immune cells with stem cells. Due to the superior nature of the JadiCell™ to other cell types, under license, we exclusively use this cell type for production of ImmCelz®," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "The data reported today strongly supports the safety and potency of the JadiCell™, which also supports the validity of ImmCelz® which is 'powered by JadiCell™.' It should be noted that neither Creative Medical Technology Holdings nor ImmCelz® were involved in the University of Miami trial, and that Creative Medical Technology Holdings is not pursuing COVID-19 treatments at this time," Mr. Warbington said further.

The ImmCelz® cell therapy product has demonstrated efficacy in animal models of stroke, heart failure, autoimmunity, and liver failure. While the majority of companies utilize stem cell administration for therapeutic intent, ImmCelz® uses stem cells to "reprogram" patient immune cells, a process which endows the immune cells with ability to regenerate injured organs.

"It has been my pleasure to work with Timothy Warbington and his scientific team in creating a new class of cellular therapies that combines regenerative medicine with immunotherapy," said Amit Patel, MD, MS, inventor of the JadiCell™ and co-inventor of ImmCelz®. "The speed, precision and innovation that drives the team at Creative Medical Technology Holdings is unparalleled and I look forward to clinical translation of ImmCelz®, which is the subject of an Investigational New Drug Application that is being currently compiled."

