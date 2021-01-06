Oceaneering's Integrity Management and Digital Solutions Segment Announces Recent Contract Wins Exceeding $250 Million

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:OII) announces that, since the beginning of the fourth quarter 2020, it has won multiple significant contracts for its Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) segment. The contracts range in duration from three to five years, with a cumulative value exceeding $250 million. These awards, from major operators for several international projects, exploit synergies, enabled by design of the recent organizational realignment, within the IMDS businesses to deliver a cohesive, value-based solution for our customers. Approximately 55% of these contracts represent renewals of existing agreements, and 45% represent incremental business.

The scopes of work for these contracts include software, data services, monitoring and diagnostic services, integrity management, remote integrity engineering, and remote and onsite inspection services for both brownfield and greenfield projects onshore and offshore. The sites covered by these contracts include vessels, LNG plants, LNG storage facilities, terminals, and production facilities in Qatar, Angola, Azerbaijan, the United States, and Australia.

Rod Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The trust of these contracted operators recognizes the value of the efficient and cost-effective way of operating that Oceaneering offers our customers. We are encouraged by this early, enthusiastic response to our realigned IMDS segment, proactively managed by Senior Vice President Kishore Sundararajan, which has combined our asset integrity and data analytics businesses into one streamlined segment."

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.

