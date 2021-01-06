  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Quantum to Participate at the Needham Growth Conference on January 13-14

January 06, 2021 | About: NAS:QMCO +3.6%

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Dodson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13 and Thursday, January 14, 2021, which is being held as a virtual event.

Quantum Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quantum Corp.)

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email [email protected] or contact their Needham representative.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group
Leanne K. Sievers, President
P: 949-224-3874
E: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-to-participate-at-the-needham-growth-conference-on-january-13-14-301201914.html

SOURCE Quantum Corp.


