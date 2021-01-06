Thermo Fisher Scientific Offers Financial Flexibility with New Managed Equipment Solutions

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of Managed Equipment Solutions, a new subscription-based offering that bundles instrument and equipment procurement with consumables, applications support, software, training and extended service in a convenient and cost-efficient agreement.

Managed Equipment Solutions (MES) is ideal for biopharma companies, academic institutions, healthcare organizations and industrial businesses seeking innovative procurement models that offer all the benefits of premium instrument procurement but with increased flexibility. MES gives customers in research, life sciences, specialty diagnostics and applied markets the assurance of long-term, consistent analytical technology performance with predictable subscription costs and a pathway to future innovation.

"Managed Equipment Solutions is a direct result of our customers asking for a value-added offering that gives them convenient and timely access to our latest instrumentation and equipment innovations," said Dan Shine, senior vice president, and president of Thermo Fisher's Analytical Instruments business. "Through a predictable, fixed-budget subscription, customers can bundle premium technology with all the associated products and services required to support their workflows now, as well as in the future as their research and application needs evolve."

As an integrated solution, MES can reduce total cost of ownership while preserving capital budgets. Meanwhile, it protects against technology obsolescence by enabling customers to upgrade their instruments and equipment every three to five years. MES is provided through a single, easy to manage agreement, resulting in a highly streamlined procurement process.

For more information, please visit https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/products-and-services/services/financial-leasing-services/managed-equipment-solutions.html.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Charlotte McCormack

Phone: 781-622-1202

E-mail: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-offers-financial-flexibility-with-new-managed-equipment-solutions-301201400.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific