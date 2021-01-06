  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
AbbVie to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 06, 2021 | About: NYSE:ABBV -1.25%

PR Newswire

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 6, 2021

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Members of AbbVie's executive leadership team will present virtually at 3:30 p.m. Central time, including Richard A. Gonzalez, chairman of the board and chief executive officer, Michael Severino, M.D., vice chairman and president, Robert A. Michael, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, commercial operations.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-present-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301201327.html

SOURCE AbbVie


