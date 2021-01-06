Accuray To Participate at J.P. Morgan's 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) today announced its participation in the 39th J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference. Josh Levine, President and CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00 am PACIFIC / 2:00 pm EASTERN.

The presentation to be delivered at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference can be accessed on the Accuray website at www.accuray.com/investors following the conclusion of Mr. Levine's talk.

To arrange one-on-one virtual meetings with Accuray senior management during the conference, institutional investors can contact their J.P. Morgan representative or email Joe Diaz with Accuray Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Investor Contacts

Lytham Partners

Joe Diaz

+1 (602) 889-9700

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-to-participate-at-jp-morgans-39th-annual-healthcare-conference-301201611.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated