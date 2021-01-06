  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Flagstar Bank Hires Karen Buck to Head Operations

January 06, 2021 | About: NYSE:FBC +1.91%

Experienced industry veteran brings strong background in Operations across multiple business segments

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., Jan. 6, 2021

TROY, Mich., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Buck has joined Flagstar Bank as executive vice president and head of Operations. In this role, she is responsible for the Customer Engagement Center, retail and commercial operations, banking operations, and business risk and internal controls.

Karen Buck, EVP, Operations - Flagstar Bank

Buck has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently as executive vice president of commercial, retail, and payment operations at TD Bank in New Jersey, where she led a team of more than 2,200 employees across the bank's commercial and retail segments.

"With Karen on board, we look forward to driving operational excellence at Flagstar to a new level and giving our customers another reason to bank with us," said Alessandro DiNello, president and CEO of Flagstar. "She is a true professional and a standout in her field. We're fortunate to have her in this important position to support the future growth of our retail and commercial businesses."

Buck was recognized by The American Banker as a member of The Most Powerful Teams in Banking, by South Jersey Biz magazine as one of 25 Women to Watch, and by NJBIZ Journal as one of the Best 50 Women in Business.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $29.5 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 87 retail locations in 29 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $227.4 billion of loans representing slightly over 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

For more information contact:

Susan Bergesen
Flagstar Bank
(248) 312-6237

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagstar-bank-hires-karen-buck-to-head-operations-301201601.html

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.


