GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for December 2020

January 06, 2021 | About: NYSE:GOL -3.18% BSP:GOLL4 +1.54%

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 6, 2021

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of December 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

During December, GOL operated an average of 476 flights per day, reopened three bases (Jericoacoara, Caldas Novas and Cabo Frio) and added 2,052 frequencies at the Guarulhos and Congonhas (São Paulo), Santos Dumont and Galeão (Rio de Janeiro), Brasília (Distrito Federal), Fortaleza (Ceará) and Salvador (Bahia) airports. GOL remains disciplined in its leadership of the market.

December/20 x November/20 Highlights:

  • In the domestic market in December 2020, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights was up by 33% over November 2020 and supply (ASK) increased by 38% over November 2020. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.0% in December.
  • GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

December/20 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)


Operating data *

Dec/20

Dec/19

% Var.

4Q20

4Q19

% Var.

12M20

12M19

% Var.


Total GOL










Departures

14,754

24,721

-40.3%

37,087

68,228

-45.6%

124,527

259,377

-52.0%


Seats (thousand)

2,591

4,361

-40.6%

6,524

12,142

-46.3%

21,539

45,574

-52.7%


ASK (million)

3,123

4,847

-35.6%

7,696

13,257

-41.9%

25,140

51,067

-50.8%


RPK (million)

2,530

3,975

-36.4%

6,240

10,807

-42.3%

20,124

41,863

-51.9%


Load factor

81.0%

82.0%

-1.0 p.p

81.1%

81.5%

-0.4 p.p

80.0%

82.0%

-1.9 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

2,074

3,520

-41.1%

5,198

9,660

-46.2%

16,775

36,435

-54.0%


Domestic GOL











Departures

14,754

23,233

-36.5%

37,087

64,227

-42.3%

120,135

242,360

-50.4%


Seats (thousand)

2,591

4,108

-36.9%

6,524

11,454

-43.0%

20,788

42,630

-51.2%


ASK (million)

3,123

4,259

-26.7%

7,696

11,677

-34.1%

23,355

43,939

-46.8%


RPK (million)

2,530

3,536

-28.5%

6,240

9,638

-35.3%

18,834

36,421

-48.3%


Load factor

81.0%

83.0%

-2.0 p.p

81.1%

82.5%

-1.5 p.p

80.6%

82.9%

-2.2 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

2,074

3,330

-37.7%

5,198

9,178

-43.4%

16,281

34,325

-52.6%


International GOL











Departures

0

1,488

N.A.

0

4,001

N.A.

4,392

17,017

-74.2%


Seats (thousand)

0

253

N.A.

0

688

N.A.

751

2,944

-74.5%


ASK (million)

0

588

N.A.

0

1,580

N.A.

1,784

7,128

-75.0%


RPK (million)

0

439

N.A.

0

1,169

N.A.

1,290

5,442

-76.3%


Load factor

0

74.7%

N.A.

0

74.0%

N.A.

72.3%

76.3%

-4.1 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

0

190

N.A.

0

482

N.A.

494

2,111

-76.6%


On-time Departures

88.3%

81.3%

7.0 p.p

92.5%

86.2%

6.3 p.p

93.2%

89.4%

3.8 p.p


Flight Completion

99.5%

99.4%

0.2 p.p

99.2%

99.2%

0.0 p.p

97.9%

98.0%

-0.1 p.p


Cargo Ton

4.4

9.4

-53.6%

11.1

26.9

-58.6%

41.0

99.8

-58.9%














* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
 (1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
[email protected]
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-december-2020-301201912.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.


