Alkermes Announces Updates to Executive Leadership Team

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology, today announced a series of changes to its executive leadership team. Blair C. Jackson has been appointed chief operating officer (COO) and Iain M. Brown will assume the role of chief financial officer (CFO), replacing James M. Frates. Mr. Frates will leave the company following a 20-year career at Alkermes to pursue another opportunity.

"Alkermes is focused on executing on our business strategy, including the implementation of our recently-announced Value Enhancement Plan. I am pleased to have Blair and Iain assume these key leadership roles at this pivotal time as we position the company for our next stage of growth and advance our commitment to delivering value to all of our stakeholders," said Richard Pops, chairman and chief executive officer of Alkermes. "On behalf of the entire Alkermes team, I want to thank Jim for his countless contributions to the organization. Jim's dedication and commitment to Alkermes and the disease areas we serve has been an inspiration to us all. We are grateful for his leadership during his tenure and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Mr. Jackson will expand his current role as senior vice president of corporate planning to become executive vice president and COO, a newly created role which will oversee global operations, quality, finance, information technology, and corporate planning. Mr. Jackson has more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and has served in various positions in both a scientific and corporate capacity at Alkermes. Mr. Jackson received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biochemistry from the University of Calgary, a Bachelor of Arts in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alberta, and a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Mr. Brown, currently senior vice president and chief accounting officer, will assume full responsibility for the finance organization in his new role as CFO with additional oversight of the business planning, procurement and strategic sourcing functions. Mr. Brown is a highly-accomplished finance professional and Chartered Accountant with more than 24 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with a strong track record in operational finance and financial compliance. Mr. Brown received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Studies from the University of Bradford, England.

"It has been a great privilege to be part of the Alkermes team and I am incredibly proud of all that the organization has accomplished," said Mr. Frates. "I depart with confidence knowing that the organization is strong and well positioned to support its fundamental mission of making a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with serious mental illness, addiction and cancer."

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

