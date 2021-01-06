Bausch Health To Participate At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) today announced that Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and audio archive of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2021.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

