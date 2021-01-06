LHC Group earns national recognitions for company culture

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) has received two national recognitions for its company culture as part of the "4th Annual Comparably Awards." The Louisiana-based, in-home healthcare company ranked No. 7 on the list of "Best Companies for Women" and No. 27 on the "Best Culture" list for large companies (more than 500 employees).

"To be associated with some of the most iconic and well-known brands and companies in America is truly an honor," said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. "These awards belong to our LHC Group team members around the nation. Our company culture of family, support, and service at the local level is one of our most valuable assets, and something we have nurtured and encouraged since our founding. These recognitions reflect the success of our teams in fully embracing and demonstrating our core values – at every level of our organization."

Comparably is a "leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site." It provides a platform for employees to "anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size."

The awards lists were based on anonymous surveys from employees who rated their employers from Dec. 1, 2019 – Dec. 1, 2020. According to the announcement from Comparably:

The "Best Culture" rankings were determined by employee-answered questions covering core culture metrics, including compensation, perks and benefits, work-life balance, professional development, career opportunities, feelings about the culture, coworkers, leadership, and overall feelings of happiness, pride, and company outlook.

The "Best Companies for Women" list was determined based solely on ratings from female employees who were asked to report their workplace experiences within the same 20 core culture metrics analyzed for "Best Culture." The survey asked female employees their sentiment on topics including compensation, leadership, and professional development.

Founded in Louisiana in 1994, Lafayette-based LHC Group is a leading national provider of in-home healthcare, providing quality care from more than 770 locations in 35 states and the District of Columbia. LHC Group and its hospital and healthcare system partners around the nation deliver an all-inclusive suite of in-home healthcare services that are recognized industry-wide for effectiveness, efficiency, and consistent quality.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. As the preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

