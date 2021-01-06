Avanos Medical, Inc. to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that Joe Woody, chief executive officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference via webcast on Wednesday Jan. 13 at approximately 2 p.m. ET.

The live webcast of the presentation, including Q&A, will be available on the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.

About Avanos Medical:

Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical device company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to creating the next generation of innovative healthcare solutions which will address our most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit Avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avanos-medical-inc-to-present-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301201280.html

SOURCE Avanos Medical