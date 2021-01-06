  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
New Year, New Home DÃ©cor: belVita Breakfast Biscuits Invites You To Show Off Your Brew-mance For A Chance To Win $50,000 And A Design Consultation From Home Renovation Expert Jonathan Scott

January 06, 2021 | About: NAS:MDLZ -0.25%

PR Newswire

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Jan. 6, 2021

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, creating and designing a personalized space that's perfect for our needs is now more important than ever. We all want to start the day in a place that brings us joy, which is why belVita Breakfast Biscuits is making sure that people have a comfortable and cozy spot to start their mornings off right in 2021 with the perfect "Brew-mance" of belVita Breakfast Biscuits and a cup of coffee.

Credit: Mondelēz International

To kick off the new year, belVita Breakfast Biscuits is giving fans the chance to win $50,000 to refresh the space where they enjoy their at-home Brew-mance, including an exclusive video design consultation with none other than home renovation expert and TV personality, Jonathan Scott.

"Now that many of us have shifted to working from home full-time, we're going to see an emphasis on comfort when it comes to renovating spaces in the new year," said Jonathan Scott. "I'm excited to be partnering with belVita on a campaign that will bring a lucky winner more joy at home starting in 2021. Whether it's changing the color of a room or adding some greenery, even the smallest of changes in home décor can make a big difference in feeling your best at home."

Fans can now enter for a chance to win the Brew-mance Home Makeover by posting a picture of their Brew-mance – belVita Breakfast Biscuits and coffee! – on social media using #belVitaBrewmance and #Sweepstakes and following @belvita. Fans have until February 15 to enter online or by mail using an alternate method of entry. No purchase necessary.

"With so much going on in the world around us, we understand the importance of taking time for yourself in the mornings, like enjoying a pack of belVita Breakfast Biscuits and coffee," said Mariama Boamah, senior brand manager at Mondelēz International. "We know people have gone to great lengths in the past year to update their homes to better fit their new everyday routines, and we want to help alleviate some of that home renovation stress in the new year. We're excited to team up with Jonathan Scott to help bring someone's dream Brew-mance room to life so that they can have a relaxing and inspiring space to kick off their morning routines."

For more information about the #belVitaBrewmance sweepstakes, including details and official rules, fans can visit www.belvitaBrewmancesweeps.com.

belVita Breakfast Biscuits should be enjoyed as a part of a balanced breakfast with a serving of low-fat dairy and fruit.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-year-new-home-decor-belvita-breakfast-biscuits-invites-you-to-show-off-your-brew-mance-for-a-chance-to-win-50-000-and-a-design-consultation-from-home-renovation-expert-jonathan-scott-301201283.html

SOURCE Mondelēz International


