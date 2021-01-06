LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC), a clinical stage genetic medicines company, today announced that president and chief executive officer Fred Chereau will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET. Mr. Chereau will provide an overview of company operations including development of its proprietary genome editing platform GeneRide and its next-generation synthetic capsids. He will also participate in one-on-one sessions with investors during the virtual conference.

A live audio webcast will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of LogicBio's website, found here: https://investor.logicbio.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the webcast will become available within 24 hours following the presentation and will be archived for 30 days.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is dedicated to extending the reach of genetic medicine with pioneering platforms. LogicBio's proprietary genome editing technology platform, GeneRide, enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. LogicBio has received FDA clearance for the first-in-human clinical trial of LB-001, a wholly owned genome editing program leveraging GeneRide for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. Patient enrollment in the phase 1/2 SUNRISE clinical trial is expected to begin in early 2021. In addition, LogicBio has a collaboration with Takeda to research and develop LB-301, an investigational therapy leveraging GeneRide for the treatment of the rare pediatric disease Crigler-Najjar syndrome.

LogicBio is also developing a Next Generation Capsid platform for use in gene editing and gene therapies. Data presented have shown that the capsids deliver highly efficient functional transduction of human hepatocytes with low levels of pre-existing neutralizing antibodies in human samples and with improved manufacturability. Top-tier capsid candidates from this effort have demonstrated significant improvements over benchmark AAVs currently in clinical development. LogicBio is developing these highly potent vectors for internal development candidates and potentially for business development collaborations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company's management transition, upcoming development milestones and the timing of patient enrollment in the phase 1/2 SUNRISE clinical trial. These are not statements of historical facts and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. They are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and the implementation of the Company's plans to vary materially, including the risks associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company's current and future research and development activities and preclinical studies and potential future clinical trials. These risks are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2020, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 11, 2020, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media contact :

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company Public Relations

[email protected]

212 253 8881 Investor Contact:

Matt Lane

Gilmartin Group

[email protected]

617-901-7698

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicbio-therapeutics-to-present-at-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301201760.html

SOURCE LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.