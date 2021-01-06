  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Akebia Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference

January 06, 2021 | About: NAS:AKBA +0.9%

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference, which takes place virtually January 11 – 14, 2021.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease (PRNewsfoto/Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.)

The recorded presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.akebia.com beginning Monday, January 11.

About Akebia Therapeutics
 Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
 Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
 [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akebia-therapeutics-to-present-at-hc-wainwright-bioconnect-2021-conference-301201492.html

SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics


