Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) CFO Terry-ann Burrell Sold $2 million of Shares

January 06, 2021 | About: BEAM -2.28%

CFO of Beam Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Terry-ann Burrell (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of BEAM on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $81.78 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Beam Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $4.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.070000 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Beam Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO John M. Evans sold 22,300 shares of BEAM stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $84.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.02% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Terry-ann Burrell sold 25,000 shares of BEAM stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $81.78. The price of the stock has increased by 2.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President & CSO Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 43,842 shares of BEAM stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $83.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BEAM, click here

.

