First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen Buys BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, Sells Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Navient Corp

Investment company First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Navient Corp, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen. As of 2020Q4, First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen owns 107 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JPM, BAC, IVV, XLF, TSLA, VYMI, VIA, SCHM, WYND,

JPM, BAC, IVV, XLF, TSLA, VYMI, VIA, SCHM, WYND, Added Positions: MUB, UPS, ICE, SPY, VZ, NVDA, C, VMW, ADBE, CLX, TJX, WMT, BBY, BDX, AMZN, NEE, LLY, DIS, EMN, INTC, VIG, VLO, FISV, ITW, MRK, JNJ, HIG, XOM, UNH, PEP, O, NSC, CSCO, CVX,

MUB, UPS, ICE, SPY, VZ, NVDA, C, VMW, ADBE, CLX, TJX, WMT, BBY, BDX, AMZN, NEE, LLY, DIS, EMN, INTC, VIG, VLO, FISV, ITW, MRK, JNJ, HIG, XOM, UNH, PEP, O, NSC, CSCO, CVX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SBCF, DE, RSP, TXN, SCHD, QQQ, COST, HD, MDY, APH, WH, VNQI, TRN, PK, HON, BRK.B, NNN, PNC, SCHB, GILD, COP, BMY, VYM, AEP, NML, LEN, DOW,

AAPL, SBCF, DE, RSP, TXN, SCHD, QQQ, COST, HD, MDY, APH, WH, VNQI, TRN, PK, HON, BRK.B, NNN, PNC, SCHB, GILD, COP, BMY, VYM, AEP, NML, LEN, DOW, Sold Out: NAVI,

BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 94,804 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,446 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.81% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 25,343 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,624 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Visa Inc (V) - 35,500 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $125.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $372.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $735.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.32%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 94,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $9.52.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen reduced to a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida by 74.65%. The sale prices were between $18.46 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen still held 10,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 41.04%. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $311.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen still held 750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen reduced to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 25.58%. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $14.02. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen still held 16,831 shares as of 2020-12-31.