DZS to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

January 06, 2021 | About: DZSI +3.65%

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. ( DZSI), a global leader of mobile, fixed broadband and enterprise access networking solutions representing 1,000+ communications service providers and enterprise customers, today announced that Charlie Vogt, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Cancro, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. ET. DZS will provide an audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the DZS website at https://investor-dzsi.com.

About DZS
DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader of mobile, fixed broadband and enterprise access networking and transport solutions with 20+ million products deployed across 1,000+ communication service providers and enterprise customers spanning 100+ countries.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com
DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation
DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

Investor Inquiries:
Ted Moreau
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

