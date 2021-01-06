North Reef Capital Management Picks SS&C's Front-to-Back Solution to Power Operations

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that North Reef Capital Management, a long/short equity fund adviser, has selected SS&C's front-to-back office solution to run its operations. More than 80 emerging funds leverage the deep integration of Eze technology and SS&C's fund administration services.

"We wanted to launch our fund advisory business with top-of-the-line institutional-grade infrastructure, and SS&C's comprehensive solution delivered," said James H. Hanna, III, founder of North Reef Capital Management. "With Eze Eclipse's advanced front-office capabilities and SS&C's market-leading administration capabilities in one cost-effective package, we are well-positioned to run and grow our fund."

SS&C's front-to-back solution for emerging hedge funds includes a native-cloud, all-in-one execution, order and portfolio management and accounting platform powered by Eze Eclipse. A comprehensive compliance and analytics engine is built into the offering, enabling start-up funds to take care of their regulatory and risk management needs. SS&C also provides best-in-class administration and investor services as part of the solution.

"We are pleased to support North Reef in their launch," said Michael Hutner, General Manager of SS&C Eze. "SS&C's mission is to deliver flexible solutions to meet each customer's unique requirements. Our scalable and reliable solution for emerging funds delivers an easy, out-of-the-box experience to help funds grow fast while keeping costs manageable."

Learn more about SS&C's front-to-back solution for emerging hedge funds here.

About North Reef Capital Management

North Reef Capital Management is a long/short equity fund adviser focused on the U.S. Financial Services sector. It was founded in 2020 by James H. Hanna, III, who has employed the strategy for over 16 years at the largest and most respected hedge funds. The strategy covers approximately 250 stocks across the banks, brokers, asset managers, trust banks, online brokers, exchanges, credit cards, payments, and mortgage industries. Most recently, from late 2015 through early 2020, Mr. Hanna managed a portfolio of investments in the US Financials sector with over $2.0 billion of gross exposure as an external exclusive relationship with Millennium Management.



About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

