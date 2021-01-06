CVS Health Names Michelle Peluso As First-Ever Chief Customer Officer

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that Michelle Peluso will join the company as Chief Customer Officer effective January 25. In this newly created executive leadership role, Peluso will be responsible for transforming the consumer experience and accelerating CVS Health's digital strategy. Peluso will have direct oversight for CVS Health's marketing and brand strategy, digital transformation and the end-to-end consumer experience.

"Michelle is a seasoned executive with a strong track record in building a world-class consumer experience and delivering results," said Karen S. Lynch, who will become President and CEO of CVS Health on February 1. "Michelle's consumer focus will accelerate our work to ensure a connected health experience across all CVS Health touchpoints, as we continue to reshape health care as we know it today."

Peluso brings 25 years of experience to CVS Health. In her most recent role, as Senior Vice President, Digital Sales and Chief Marketing Officer for IBM, she oversaw marketing and brand strategy and execution, digital sales, and the commercial business, with responsibility for over $5 billion in revenue globally. She was also responsible for the company's client experience, establishing and leading a significant increase in Net Promotor Score across IBM during her tenure, with an emphasis on accelerating IBM's digital capabilities. Peluso previously served as Chief Consumer Marketing and Internet Officer for Citigroup, leading the bank's award-winning digital transformation, and as Chief Executive Officer for two successful online platforms: Gilt Groupe and travelocity.com. She was also a White House Fellow and Senior Advisor to Secretary of Labor Alexis Herman. She has long been a noted and passionate advocate for women, diversity, and inclusion.

"I'm thrilled to join CVS Health and to help lead its purpose of helping people on their path to better health by giving every customer a connected experience that better meets their needs. COVID-19 has accelerated changes to health care delivery, and CVS Health's diversified offerings give it an unparalleled opportunity to lead the way in providing customers with a personalized and seamless experience at every interaction," said Peluso.

Peluso will become a member of the company's executive leadership team and report to Lynch. She has a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business and a MA from Pembroke College at Oxford University. She is a member of the Board of Directors at Nike, Inc., the Ad Council, and is on the Executive Council of the Board of Directors of the Association of National Advertisers. She's been named as one of the "World's Most Influential CMOs" by Forbes, one of the world's "Most Creative People" by Fast Company, and a 2020 "Woman of Power and Influence" by the National Organization for Women.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. We are a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contact:

Ethan Slavin

860-273-6095

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-names-michelle-peluso-as-first-ever-chief-customer-officer-301201788.html

SOURCE CVS Health