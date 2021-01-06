Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present Update on Proprietary Product Candidates at Two Virtual Conferences in January

CRANFORD, N.J., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing critical care drug products, today announced that it will be presenting at two virtual investor conferences during the month of January 2021.

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference – January 11 – 14, 2021

A presentation by Citius President and CEO Myron Holubiak will be available on-demand beginning Monday, January 11 starting at 6:00 a.m. ET and will be available for 30 days following the conference. Investors may register in advance for the conference at the event website.

MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo – January 26 – 28, 2021

Citius Chairman Leonard Mazur will present at 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Registration for the live streaming event is available on the Expo website. The Citius presentation may be accessed for 30 days following the Expo.

"We have exciting developments to discuss at our January conferences and look forward to greeting investors virtually," said Mr. Myron Holubiak. "From our NoveCite subsidiary, interim data from a proof-of-concept large animal study of induced mesenchymal stem cell ("i-MSC") therapy in an in vivo model of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome ("ARDS") shows improvement in critical parameters, such as improved oxygenation, less systemic shock, and reduced lung injury, compared to the control group. For Mino-Lok we recently conducted a series of webinars to provide Phase 3 trial updates and discuss the role Mino-Lok may play in the treatment of Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infections ("CLABSIs"). In spite of the headwinds from the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been able to continue to recruit patients for our pivotal trial. Mino-Lok is nearing completion of its phase 3. Mino-Wrap's novel approach to reducing post-mastectomy infections associated with the use of a tissue expander is on track in its preclinical stage, and, finally, we expect to file an IND for Halo-Lido in the near term and initiate a Phase 2b trial later this year."

Overview of Proprietary Product Candidates

NoveCite Cells – i-MSCs: In October 2020, Citius signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Novellus, Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company creating new engineered cellular therapies, for a novel stem-cell therapy that would initially target Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. ARDS is the most common cause of respiratory failure and mortality in COVID-19 patients.

Mino-Lok®: Mino-Lok is a late-stage development product in Phase III trials. Citius has partnered with MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), a world-leading cancer center, to develop Mino-Lok. Mino-Lok has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product ("QIDP") designation providing fast track status, priority review, and additional market exclusivity.

CITI 101 – Mino-Wrap: Mino-Wrap, or CITI 101, is a liquefying gel-based wrap containing minocycline and rifampin designed to provide inflammatory tissue protection and prevent infection and biofilm formation in tissue expanders and breast implants post-mastectomy. In January 2019, Citius signed a definitive license agreement with MDACC to develop and commercialize a novel approach to reducing postoperative infections associated with surgical implants estimated to be 12-14%.

CITI-002 – Halo-Lido: Citius is developing a topical formulation of halobetasol, a corticosteroid, and lidocaine to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic symptomatic relief to people with hemorrhoids. Citius is advancing its combination therapy for hemorrhoids as being synergistic to its individual components and is pursuing a patent for the new halobetasol-lidocaine formulation. If this formulation is approved by the FDA, Citius would have the only FDA-approved prescription-strength product on the market proven to be safe and effective for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Citius. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks associated with conducting clinical trials and drug development; our need for substantial additional funds; the estimated markets for our product candidates and the acceptance thereof by any market; our dependence on third-party suppliers; patent and intellectual property matters; market and other conditions; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the early stage of products under development; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our ability to identify, acquire, close and integrate product candidates and companies successfully and on a timely basis; government regulation; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

