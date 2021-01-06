  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Aleafia Health to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com January 7th

January 06, 2021 | About: OTCPK:ALEAF +8.45% TSX:AH +11.58% OTCPK:ALEAF +8.45%

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF), a Canadian cannabis health and wellness company, today announced that Geoffrey Benic, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 7.

(PRNewsfoto/Virtual Investor Conferences)

DATE: January 7th, 2021
TIME: 11:00 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3ntV6uT

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns three significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health's competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aleafia-health-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-january-7th-301199873.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


