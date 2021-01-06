Hari Pillai Rejoins Sanmina as President of Components Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company that manufactures some of the world's most complex and innovative electronic, optical and mechanical products, today announced that Hari Pillai has rejoined the company as President of Components Technology. Mr. Pillai brings to Sanmina more than 25 years of operational leadership experience in the technology industry.

The addition of Mr. Pillai to the organization aligns with the Company's previously announced plan to operate in three businesses to unlock the total value of Sanmina. Mr. Pillai joins two distinguished individuals and rounds out the leadership for Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS), SCI (defense products and system builds) and Components Technology (advanced interconnect technology and mechanical systems).

"We are excited to have Hari rejoin the organization. His broad experience and knowledge of Sanmina, combined with the strength of our leadership team, is unsurpassed in the industry," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and CEO of Sanmina. "His strong background leading global operations in high complexity, heavily regulated markets is well aligned with Sanmina's long term strategy. I am confident that Hari's leadership will drive the Component Technology business strategy to accelerate profitable growth and capitalize on synergies across the organization."

Mr. Pillai most recently served as Executive Vice President, Customer Installations Group at Bloom Energy, where he was responsible for leading a team of professionals from engineering, program management and supply chain management, ensuring high quality installations. Prior to Bloom, he was Chief Executive Officer and President of Contec Holdings, a global provider of test technology and OEM warranty services to broadband service providers. Mr. Pillai's career includes 17 years with Sanmina where he held various leadership roles including President and Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, EMS division. During his tenure, he was instrumental in the transformation of Sanmina to a leading end-to-end global EMS provider.

Mr. Pillai is a graduate of Trinity College at the University of Dublin in Ireland, where he received his B.Sc. in Management and of the Smurfit School of Business at University College Dublin where he received his Master in Business (MBS) with First Class Honors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/10544/SANMINA_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hari-pillai-rejoins-sanmina-as-president-of-components-technology-301201805.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation