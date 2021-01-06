  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
DHI Group, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on January 13, 2021

January 06, 2021

PR Newswire

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 6, 2021

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that it will be presenting at the Sidoti & Co. Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 12:15 pm ET and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the DHI Group investor relations website at https://dhigroupinc.com/investors/default.aspx. An audio recording of the presentation will be archived and available following the event.

Investor Contact
MKR Investor Relations Inc.
Todd Kehrli
310-625-4462
[email protected]

Media Contact
Rachel Ceccarelli
Senior Director of Corporate Communications
212-448-8288
[email protected]

About DHI Group, Inc.
DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands — Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers— enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dhi-group-inc-to-participate-in-sidoti-virtual-investor-conference-on-january-13-2021-301201414.html

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.


