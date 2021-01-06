iClick Interactive Launches New SaaS Standard Product- iSCRM

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, recently released iSCRM, a powerful off-the-shelf (standard) SaaS enterprise management platform for daily operations and social customer relationship management. iSCRM leverages the updated features of WeCom, Tencent's communication platform for enterprises, to effectively attract new users and intelligently manage brands' private traffic through integration of the various functions on WeChat Mini Program, WeCom and WeChat.

iSCRM provides full consumer-cycle solutions with high-level capabilities of understanding and managing consumers that supports brands with multiple features including:

Fully tracking consumer actions from all touch-points within the Tencent ecosystem.

ecosystem. Establishing precise real-time 360-degree consumer profiles through data analytics of consumer social behavior data and consumption information.

Providing purchase and frequency analysis and advising on data-driven personalized engagement strategies through identification of active and high-value consumers to enhance consumer stickiness and loyalty.

Digitalizing sales management and evaluation in order to improve internal management efficiency and boost sales revenues.

Ensuring seamless consumer transfer to retain the valuable consumers and to lower the churn rate when sales representatives leave their companies.

Jian "T.J." Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick said, "I am very excited to announce the launch of iSCRM, iClick's first standard SaaS product. This new solution equips clients with the latest smart tools that integrates and optimizes the various functions of Tencent's continuously evolving ecosystem. We believe iSCRM has great potential to enhance brands' private domain traffic management and generate higher sales revenues. We will continue to develop leading edge products like iSCRM that empower brands to take advantage of the latest trends in the smart retail era and look forward to the contribution of such standard products to rapidly scaling up iClick's sales revenue across our mid-tier client base."

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the Company's business strategies, operations and financial performance. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile and new retail strategies, including extending its solutions beyond its core online marketing business; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favorable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

