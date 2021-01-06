Jimmy Dean® Brand Breakfast Offerings Expand with Introduction of New Plant-Based Patty Breakfast Sandwiches

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy Dean® brand, maker of America's favorite protein breakfast1, and part of the Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) portfolio of brands, is meeting the growing demand for meat alternative options with the launch of two new sandwiches featuring a plant-based patty: Jimmy Dean® Plant-Based Patty, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich and Jimmy Dean Delights® Plant-Based Patty & Frittata Sandwich.

Crafted with the brand's signature seasoning, both feature the same delicious taste of the classic Jimmy Dean and Jimmy Dean Delights breakfast sandwiches that fans know and love, now with a plant-based patty.

A Breakfast Revolution

Demand for plant-based food options has grown exponentially with retail sales up 148 percent more than last year amid the on-set of COVID-19 in mid-March. By the end of 2020, a majority of Americans reported transitioning to a more flexitarian diet, striving to incorporate more plant-based foods alongside their meat staples. Many Americans are also choosing breakfast time to incorporate plant-based options versus other meals.

"Plant-based foods are revolutionizing the way people eat across meal occasions, including breakfast," said Scott Glenn, senior director of marketing, Jimmy Dean brand. "As the protein breakfast leader, expanding our portfolio to provide people with alternative choices was critical. We also had to deliver the same signature flavor and quality people expect from the Jimmy Dean brand with our new sandwiches, and we're excited for both our lifelong and new fans to try them."

The new Jimmy Dean sandwiches feature a savory, plant-based patty providing the same great taste as the brand's classic breakfast sandwich, sure to satisfy meat and flexitarian eaters alike.

New options include:

Jimmy Dean® Plant-Based Patty, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches (Available now)

Featuring a plant-based patty made of soy protein and egg whites, along with American Cheese and real, whole eggs, all between a flaky croissant, the sandwich provides 13g of protein per serving. The sandwiches are available in a 12-count package at Sam's Club locations nationwide.

Jimmy Dean Delights® Plant-Based Patty & Frittata Sandwiches (Launching this Spring)

Featuring a vegetable and grain patty made of soy protein, black beans, brown rice, quinoa, and egg white topped with a spinach and egg white frittata and American cheese, all inside a whole wheat English muffin, providing 15g of protein and 280 calories per serving. The sandwiches will be available nationwide in Spring 2021 as a 4-count pack.

Same Jimmy Dean Signature Taste

Who better to highlight the great taste of the new plant-based patty breakfast sandwiches but the beloved fans who have been eating Jimmy Dean products since the brand began in 1969? Jimmy Dean brand worked with a group of its longest fans - the ultimate taste testers - who shared their thoughts on the new, plant-based patty sandwich. Check out what they had to say here.

Jimmy Dean brand team is offering breakfast fans an opportunity to taste the new croissant plant-based patty breakfast sandwich. Starting today through January 13, people who share how a Jimmy Dean breakfast helps start their day on Twitter tagging @JimmyDean and using #JDPlantBasedPatty and #sweepstakes will have a chance to receive a free package of the new Jimmy Dean® Plant-Based Patty, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich in addition to a one-year Sam's Savings membership gift card to Sam's Club (valued at $45) so they can pick up their Jimmy Dean breakfast favorites any time. See full rules here.

"We're thankful to the loyal Jimmy Dean fans who share our passion for breakfast, and we're excited to introduce new people to the Jimmy Dean brand as we bring innovations to market to meet evolving consumer needs, like the plant-based patty breakfast sandwiches," added Glenn.

Tyson Foods' Commitment to Alternative Protein

As demand for all types of proteins grows globally, Tyson Foods intends to grow with consumers and be a leader across all proteins, including alternative proteins.Tyson Foods first entered the alternative protein space with the introduction of the Raised & Rooted™ brand in 2019. The launch of the Jimmy Dean brand breakfast sandwiches with a plant-based patty is the most recent example of Tyson Foods' pursuit to produce the most loved alternative protein products in the world and expand the accessibility and affordability of plant-based protein options to consumers.

To learn more about the Jimmy Dean plant-based patty breakfast sandwiches and other products, visit www.jimmydean.com and follow @JimmyDean on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

____________________ 1 Share of Breakfast Sausage and Frozen Protein Breakfast Categories, number one in Dollar Sales and Volume Sales data per Nielsen xAOC L52W – w/e December 26, 2020

