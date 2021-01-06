  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Abbott Hosts Conference Call for Fourth-Quarter Earnings

January 06, 2021 | About: NYSE:ABT -0.23%

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) will announce its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, before the market opens.

The announcement will be followed by a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. Central time (9 a.m. Eastern), and will be accessible through Abbott's Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com. An archived edition of the call will be available later that day.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 107,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-hosts-conference-call-for-fourth-quarter-earnings-301201699.html

SOURCE Abbott


