Gracenote Powers New Live Sports Experiences for Smart TV and Auto Platforms

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, a Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) company, is launching a new live sports solution designed to help smart TV and auto manufacturers enable dynamic sports experiences to engage fans at home or on-the-go. Leveraging Gracenote Global Sports Data, CE manufacturers and automakers can now easily integrate real-time team statistics, recent game results and live updates to TV and video home screens and auto infotainment systems.

By accessing Gracenote Sports Data through plug and play widgets, a smart TV maker can easily present previews of upcoming games featuring a viewer's favorite teams followed by dynamic updates during game play. As the competition heats up, notifications can be created to engage fans and offer ways to navigate directly to the game broadcast or stream on their preferred service at home. Or a connected car manufacturer can deliver easy-to-read game scores and league standings to infotainment screens in real-time helping drivers stay close to the action but still safe out on the road.

"Live sports are an increasingly important differentiator for entertainment platforms seeking to increase user engagement," said Simon Adams, Chief Product Officer of Gracenote. "For years, Gracenote has powered sports viewing experiences for the largest TV providers in the world. With Gracenote Global Sports Widgets, CE companies and automakers can easily launch new sports experiences which maximize audience engagement and drive consumption while minimizing development costs and engineering resources."

Supercharged by relational links to industry-standard Gracenote Global Video Data and IDs which power universal content search and discovery capabilities across different entertainment platforms and services, the new Gracenote solution opens new opportunities for customers to seamlessly display game statistics and other related content in real-time to enhance live viewing experiences and drive deeper engagement among fans.

At launch, the new Gracenote Sports Widgets will cover major North American sports leagues including the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL, international football leagues such as the English Premier League, Germany's Bundesliga, Ligue 1 in France, Serie A in Italy, Spain's La Liga, Brasileirão Assaí in Brazil, Mexico's Liga BBVA MX as well as Korean baseball league KBO. Languages offered will include English, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Dutch. Additional coverage of global sports leagues will be made available throughout the year.

As the content services arm of Nielsen Media, Gracenote is the world's leading facilitator of TV, movie, sports and music search and discovery. Building on its deep experience working with the top video services on the planet, Gracenote is now enabling a range of new providers and platforms to connect their users to the content they'll enjoy most and elevate the entertainment experiences they offer.

For more information on Gracenote Global Sports Widgets, please visit https://www.gracenote.com/sports/global-sports-widgets/ .

About Gracenote

Gracenote, a Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) company, provides music, video and sports content and technologies to the world's hottest entertainment products and brands. Gracenote is the standard for music and video recognition and is supported by the largest source of entertainment data, featuring descriptions of more than 100 million tracks, TV listings for 85+ countries and statistics from 4,500 sport leagues and competitions. Gracenote is headquartered in Emeryville, Calif. and supports customers around the globe. For more information, visit www.gracenote.com.

