LG Display Announces the World's First Eyesafe® Certified TV Display

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, a leading innovator of display technologies and one of the world's largest display manufacturers, and Eyesafe, the global leader in low blue light solutions for the consumer electronics industry, today announced the world's first ever Eyesafe® Certified television display at CES 2021. The new display, which will serve a 65" OLED television model, was designed to meet Eyesafe requirements for low emissions of blue light and optimal color performance. The certification was conducted by leading independent testing and certification firm TUV Rheinland. The new 65" OLED display ushers in a new era of advanced television displays that are designed for human health. LG Display expects many new Eyesafe television displays to come to market throughout 2021, as the television industry begins adopting Eyesafe® Standards in an effort to communicate health and safety to end-consumers.

Today's announcement comes in the wake of significant data from across the globe, indicating rising levels of screen time by consumers. While the average number of hours spent in front of displays – which includes television screens, smartphones, laptops, and other digital devices – has been growing at an alarming rate in recent years, it has skyrocketed in the past year due to the global pandemic. In the U.S. alone, a recent Nielsen report indicates average screen time exceeds 13 hours a day.

The new display was the subject of an open letter issued by the Vision Health Advisory Board commending LG Display and Eyesafe for their leadership in bringing Eyesafe® Certified Displays to the marketplace.

"We are so proud to be the first manufacturer to certify our TV displays as Eyesafe® – the recognized leader in screen time safety, blue light mitigation, and optimal color performance across consumer electronics," commented LG Display Chief Technology Officer Dr. Soo-Young Yoon. "As an industry leader, we will continue to take proactive steps to provide additional value, such as eye comfort to consumers, as well as providing the best experience through our cutting-edge technology, including OLED."

"It's a real honor to partner with an industry leader like LG Display on this project because it has vast implications across the television display industry," commented Eyesafe CEO Justin Barrett. "Amid the global pandemic, screen time – including use of televisions and electronic devices – continues to increase at a shocking rate, and we believe it is our responsibility to put the health of consumers first; we are proud to introduce these game-changing solutions that protect eyes at the source. We look forward to our continued work with LG Display, as we encourage other major display manufacturers and television brands to adopt Eyesafe® solutions in the near future."

The Eyesafe® Display Standard is the world's leading set of health-based requirements for the consumer electronics industry, developed in conjunction with over 250 leading ophthalmologists, optometrists, and engineers who have been conducting and analyzing clinical health and safety research on the impacts of exposure to high-energy blue light. The LG Display television display has met the Eyesafe® Display Standard requirements and will receive an AK Certificate (Certificate of Conformance) issued by TUV Rheinland, including the test report. Consumers can obtain information on certified products on the TUV Rheinland certificate database Certipedia, which helps facilitate consumers' understanding of a product and enhance confidence in the purchase.

"We commend the team at LG Display for this significant milestone," said Kalyan Varma, Vice President of TUV Rheinland, Business Field Electrical, Global. "Since unveiling the TUV Rheinland Eyesafe® Certification program last year, we have worked with many of the leading computer display manufacturers on adopting the Eyesafe® Display Certification, and we are thrilled to now have the world's first television display meet these industry-leading standards. We hope to see more television display manufacturers follow suit in the months ahead, as nothing is more important than ensuring consumer eye safety in the display industry."

"Given the growing body of research around the breadth and scope of potential eye and systemic health impacts related to blue light exposure – amid a global pandemic which has forced many of us to adopt e-learning and work-from-home routines into our daily lives no less – the timing for the world's first-ever Eyesafe® Certified TV Display could not have been more timely," remarked Davis Lee, a senior advisor to Eyesafe, the former Senior Vice President of LG Display, and most recently the global head of monitors at Dell Technologies. "Through our partnership with LG Display, our mission is to work together to develop an array of display solutions that are designed to support consumer health, and we intend for the majority of the world's brands to adopt Eyesafe."

"It is gratifying to see LG Display understand that users are spending a large and increasing amount of time in front of digital displays, which could benefit from built-in protections that meet the highest standards for filtering potentially harmful high-energy blue light," said Dr. David Friess, an internationally recognized optometrist and member of the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board. "We applaud LG Display on their proactive stance on to combine consumer health with technology design."

For more information on the LG Display television display designated as meeting the Eyesafe® Display Standard, please visit Eyesafe.com.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe is the worldwide supplier of Eyesafe® technology, Eyesafe® Display, and Eyesafe® Standards, a suite of pioneering products and services that are shaping the consumer electronics industry's understanding of device usage, screen time, and the impacts of blue light-emitting devices. Eyesafe® technology and the associated intellectual property portfolio was developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Eyesafe works to develop technologies and standards in conjunction with leaders in health care. Supported by the Eyesafe® Vision Health Advisory Board, the Eyesafe® Display requirements are based on the growing body of research for blue light exposure and the consumer electronics industry's requirements for accurate color performance. To learn more, please visit Eyesafe.com.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display displays in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 60,000 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

About TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology, and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products, and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TUV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.TUV.com

