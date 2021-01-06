  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Old Dominion Freight Line's Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2020 Conference Call On The Internet

January 06, 2021 | About: NAS:ODFL +1.13%

PR Newswire

THOMASVILLE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2021

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results before opening of trading on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

An online, real-time webcast of Old Dominion's quarterly conference call will be available at www.odfl.com on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available through February 12, 2021, at 719–457–0820, confirmation number 5798600.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ("LTL"), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-dominion-freight-lines-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-conference-call-on-the-internet-301201853.html

SOURCE Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.


