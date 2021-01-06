RedfinNow Expands to Phoenix

PHOENIX, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- RedfinNow announced it has launched in the Phoenix metro area, giving homeowners a convenient new way to sell. RedfinNow is the iBuying service from Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Sellers can request a cash offer for their home directly from RedfinNow and sell without the hassle of fixing up their homes or clearing out for open houses and private showings.

"RedfinNow provides a safe and convenient way for people to get a competitive cash offer for their home and sell without having to stress about getting their home ready or having strangers come through," said Jason Aleem, vice president of RedfinNow. "In a red-hot housing market like Phoenix, RedfinNow is a great solution for people who need the cash from their current home to make a winning offer on their next. We let sellers choose their closing date, so they have the money to complete their purchase and only have to move once."

RedfinNow complements Redfin's full-service brokerage by giving sellers the option of either selling on the open market with a local Redfin agent or selling directly to RedfinNow. Redfin's real estate agents, who have been helping clients buy and sell homes in Phoenix since 2010, provide a full-service offering for a listing fee as low as 1%.

"Giving sellers the option to compare a cash offer with a brokered sale is part of our mission to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor," said Aleem. "For sellers who value convenience, certainty and speed, RedfinNow is often the best choice. Sellers who want to get top dollar at the lowest fee will often choose to list with a Redfin agent."



To request a cash offer, homeowners simply visit www.redfin.com/now , type in their address to see if their home is eligible, and provide some basic information about their home. Sellers can pick their closing date between 10 and 60 days from accepting their offer.

Once RedfinNow owns a home, it makes updates and then lists the home for sale on the open market. Redfin makes it easy for buyers to safely tour RedfinNow listings without an appointment. Buyers can unlock the door of most RedfinNow homes with the Redfin app and self-tour seven days a week, from 8 am to 8 pm, with or without an agent.

In late 2020, RedfinNow launched in San Francisco and Seattle. It is now available in every major metro area of California, including the Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, Palm Springs, Sacramento and San Diego, as well as several markets in Texas and Colorado.

To learn more about RedfinNow and to request an offer for your home, visit www.redfin.com/now .

