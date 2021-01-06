  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
United to Hold Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

January 06, 2021

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines will hold a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Thursday, January 21 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, January 20.

The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website for three months.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-to-hold-webcast-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301201384.html

SOURCE United Airlines


