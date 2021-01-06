  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Harris builds its perinatal portfolio with the acquisition of Clinical Computer Systems, Inc.

January 06, 2021 | About: TSX:CSU +0.84%

PR Newswire

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris, a global vertical market software provider and acquirer, builds its perinatal portfolio with the acquisition of Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. (CCSI), doing business as OBIX.

Since 1997, CCSI has provided best-of-class software and services for labor and delivery departments in over 650+ hospitals across the US, Canada and the Middle East. President, Kim Sell, comments: "With this opportunity, our employees will continue the shared mission of improving our solutions and service to our customers. CCSI deeply values our customers and with Harris, we will grow and help more healthcare professionals deliver the best outcomes for both mother and baby."

Jerry Canada, Harris Healthcare Group President, remarks: "We are very excited to continue to invest in the perinatal software industry as this is our third acquisition this year. We look forward to building upon CCSI's achievements and supporting future growth endeavors. " Harris recently acquired maternity software providers Meridian Health Informatics (Australia) and K2 Medical Systems (UK).

About CCSI

CCSI is a high technology company located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. For more than 20 years, CCSI has been a leader in perinatal systems with innovative, customer-driven, computer-based perinatal system, and support services. The company is dedicated to the development of the OBIX Perinatal Data System and works to incorporate changes in technology, regulations, and standards in the obstetrical department that support hospitals' strategic initiatives.

About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)

Harris acquires vertical market software businesses, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown extensively from its roots in the utilities, local government, education, and healthcare sectors to operate over 150 businesses globally across more than twenty industries. Harris is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America's most active acquirers of software businesses.

For further information contact:

Jerry Canada, Jr.
Group President, Healthcare
Phone: +1 716-297-8005 Ext. 221
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harris-builds-its-perinatal-portfolio-with-the-acquisition-of-clinical-computer-systems-inc-301201998.html

SOURCE Clinical Computer Systems, Inc.


