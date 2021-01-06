Euan Munro appointed chief executive officer of Newton Investment Management

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton Investment Management (Newton), part of BNY Mellon Investment Management, announced today the appointment of Euan Munro as its chief executive officer (CEO), subject to Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") approval in the UK. Euan will join Newton on June 23, 2021 and will report to Hanneke Smits, CEO of BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Euan's accomplished investment career spans three decades. Most recently, Euan was CEO of Aviva Investors and a member of the global executive committee for seven years. Under Euan's leadership, Aviva Investors was transformed into a leading UK asset manager with total assets under management growing significantly. Prior to this, Euan was head of global multi-asset and fixed interest investing at Standard Life Investments.

Commenting on Euan's appointment, Hanneke Smits, chief executive officer of BNY Mellon Investment Management, said: "Euan is an exceptional leader with a proven track record in the investment industry and we are delighted that he will be joining Newton as its chief executive officer. His investment credentials and extensive experience leading one of the UK's larger asset managers with a presence in the institutional, intermediary and retail markets, are highly relevant to Newton and we look forward to warmly welcoming him soon."

Euan Munro, chief executive officer designate of Newton, said, "This is an exciting time to be joining Newton – a global asset manager full of talented people, high quality investment solutions and an incredibly strong heritage in responsible investment. I'm looking forward to building upon this strong foundation and continuing to enhance Newton's investment offering to help clients achieve their goals."

Andrew Downs will continue as Newton's interim CEO until Euan joins the company and receives approval from the FCA. Following this, Andrew will resume his role as chief operating officer of Newton. Andrew assumed the role of interim CEO of Newton in August when Hanneke Smits began her transition to CEO of BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Euan Munro joins Newton as CEO designate from Aviva Investors where he was chief executive officer and a member of the global executive committee for seven years. Prior to this, Euan spent nearly 20 years at Standard Life Investments (SLI) where he was head of multi-asset and fixed interest investing and was an active member of the company's board. He joined SLI as an inflation linked fund manager from Scottish Provident in 1995. Euan has an undergraduate degree in Physics from the University of Edinburgh and is a Fellow of the Faculty and Institute of Actuaries. He is also a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Wharton Business School, Philadelphia.

Newton Investment Management Limited (Newton) is a London-based global investment management subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Newton is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Registered address, BNY Mellon Centre, 160 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4V 4LA. Registered in England No. 01371973. With assets under management of £44 billion as at 30 September 2020, Newton provides investment products and services to a wide range of clients, including pension funds, charities, corporations and (via BNY Mellon) individuals. News and other information about Newton is available at www.newtonim.com and via Twitter: @NewtonIM.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's largest investment managers, and one of the top U.S. wealth managers, with US$2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The firm is built around delivering to investors a "best of both worlds" approach: the expertise and capabilities of our individual investment managers, wedded to a global geographic footprint, and guided by an unshakable commitment to financial stewardship. BNY Mellon Investment Management encompasses BNY Mellon's affiliated investment management firms, wealth management services and global distribution companies.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which maintains US$38.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2020. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

This press release is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer or solicitation of securities or investment services or an endorsement thereof in any jurisdiction or in any circumstance in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful or not authorized. This press release is issued by BNY Mellon Investment Management to members of the financial press and media and the information contained herein should not be construed as investment advice. Unless otherwise specified herein, all information sourced by BNY Mellon as of 06 January 2021.

