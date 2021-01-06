Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) CEO Marc Eisenberg Sold $512,588 of Shares

CEO of Orbcomm Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc Eisenberg (insider trades) sold 69,082 shares of ORBC on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $7.42 a share. The total sale was $512,588.

ORBCOMM Inc provides machine-to-machine communication, which is designed to track, monitor, and control fixed and mobile assets. It operates in various markets such as transportation and distribution, heavy equipment, and industrial fixed assets. ORBCOMM Inc has a market cap of $587.760 million; its shares were traded at around $7.530000 with and P/S ratio of 2.31. ORBCOMM Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ORBCOMM Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of ORBC stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $7.42. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of ORBC stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $7.43. The price of the stock has increased by 1.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Technology & Operations John J Stolte Jr sold 13,940 shares of ORBC stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $7.43. The price of the stock has increased by 1.35% since.

EVP of Product Development Craig Malone sold 14,027 shares of ORBC stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $7.43. The price of the stock has increased by 1.35% since.

EVP & General Counsel Brun Christian Le sold 40,454 shares of ORBC stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $7.13. The price of the stock has increased by 5.61% since.

Director Jerome B Eisenberg sold 150,000 shares of ORBC stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $6.74. The price of the stock has increased by 11.72% since.

