  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) CEO Marc Eisenberg Sold $512,588 of Shares

January 06, 2021 | About: ORBC +3.1%

CEO of Orbcomm Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc Eisenberg (insider trades) sold 69,082 shares of ORBC on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $7.42 a share. The total sale was $512,588.

ORBCOMM Inc provides machine-to-machine communication, which is designed to track, monitor, and control fixed and mobile assets. It operates in various markets such as transportation and distribution, heavy equipment, and industrial fixed assets. ORBCOMM Inc has a market cap of $587.760 million; its shares were traded at around $7.530000 with and P/S ratio of 2.31. ORBCOMM Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ORBCOMM Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of ORBC stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $7.42. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of ORBC stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $7.43. The price of the stock has increased by 1.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Technology & Operations John J Stolte Jr sold 13,940 shares of ORBC stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $7.43. The price of the stock has increased by 1.35% since.
  • EVP of Product Development Craig Malone sold 14,027 shares of ORBC stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $7.43. The price of the stock has increased by 1.35% since.
  • EVP & General Counsel Brun Christian Le sold 40,454 shares of ORBC stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $7.13. The price of the stock has increased by 5.61% since.
  • Director Jerome B Eisenberg sold 150,000 shares of ORBC stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $6.74. The price of the stock has increased by 11.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ORBC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)