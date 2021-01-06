Twilio Inc (TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CFO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Khozema Shipchandler (insider trades) sold 3,225 shares of TWLO on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $335.49 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $53.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $335.330000 with and P/S ratio of 30.79. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Twilio Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $363.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.82% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- COO George Hu sold 15,725 shares of TWLO stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $341.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.81% since.
- General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 2,321 shares of TWLO stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $343.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.4% since.
- General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of TWLO stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $349.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.12% since.
- Director Richard L Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TWLO stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $349.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.12% since.
