Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Chairman, President & CEO Sharon Mates Sold $1.5 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sharon Mates (insider trades) sold 48,341 shares of ITCI on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $31.3 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a market cap of $2.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.410000 with and P/S ratio of 218.36. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of ITCI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $31.3. The price of the stock has increased by 6.74% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP of Finance CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of ITCI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $31.31. The price of the stock has increased by 6.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and General Counsel Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of ITCI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $31.3. The price of the stock has increased by 6.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ITCI, click here