Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) President & CEO Emil D Kakkis Sold $4.1 million of Shares

January 06, 2021 | About: RARE +1.34%

President & CEO of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Emil D Kakkis (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of RARE on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $136.9 a share. The total sale was $4.1 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for treatment of rare & ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on debilitating genetic diseases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a market cap of $9.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $136.750000 with and P/S ratio of 38.05.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Emil D Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of RARE stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $136.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.11% since.

