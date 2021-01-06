  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc

January 06, 2021 | About: VCSH -0.1% SHY -0.06% CHD +0.15% ABT -0.21% BRK.B +1.23% ABBV -0.86% DIS +0.38% UNH +4.2% VZ +1.21% TFC +5.26% PFE -0.86%

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Church & Dwight Co Inc, The Walt Disney Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $955 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+investment+services+of+america%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 659,260 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.65%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 163,222 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 168,391 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 159,597 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 67,990 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $179.328400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $357.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 659,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 85.19%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.339500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 91,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 52.82%. The purchase prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 32.34%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $231.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. keeps buying

