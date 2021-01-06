  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
First American Bank Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PPG Industries Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AT&T Inc, Pfizer Inc

January 06, 2021 | About: VOO +0.61% ULTA +3.86% DD +5.38% AEP +0.8% IVOO +3.94% VIOO +4.96% PPG +3.18% BSX +1.43% PSX -0.74% WTRG +2.63% XLE +3.05% KNX +5.61%

Dundee, IL, based Investment company First American Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PPG Industries Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Phillips 66, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AT&T Inc, Pfizer Inc, Intel Corp, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First American Bank. As of 2020Q4, First American Bank owns 152 stocks with a total value of $851 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST AMERICAN BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+american+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST AMERICAN BANK
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 716,725 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
  2. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 330,361 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 188,168 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,725 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,329 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.63%
New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

First American Bank initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.27 and $149.11, with an estimated average price of $139.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

First American Bank initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 51,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

First American Bank initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

First American Bank initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

First American Bank initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

First American Bank initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

First American Bank added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.83%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $343.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

First American Bank added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 160.19%. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95. The stock is now traded at around $289.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

First American Bank added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 163.71%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

First American Bank added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.73. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 66,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)

First American Bank added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 96.22%. The purchase prices were between $127.47 and $156.17, with an estimated average price of $142.41. The stock is now traded at around $160.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

First American Bank added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 113.43%. The purchase prices were between $132.29 and $169.31, with an estimated average price of $151.91. The stock is now traded at around $177.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

First American Bank sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)

First American Bank sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $41.48.

Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

First American Bank sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $34.94 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

First American Bank sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $82.92 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $89.02.



