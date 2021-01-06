First American Bank Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PPG Industries Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AT&T Inc, Pfizer Inc

Dundee, IL, based Investment company First American Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PPG Industries Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Phillips 66, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AT&T Inc, Pfizer Inc, Intel Corp, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First American Bank. As of 2020Q4, First American Bank owns 152 stocks with a total value of $851 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PPG, BSX, PSX, WTRG, KNX, XLE, EMN, LUV, HUN, PANW, ANET, EDIT, XLU, RPM, CRSP, GSLC,

PPG, BSX, PSX, WTRG, KNX, XLE, EMN, LUV, HUN, PANW, ANET, EDIT, XLU, RPM, CRSP, GSLC, Added Positions: VOO, ULTA, DD, AEP, IVOO, VIOO, STZ, MAR, ADI, PNC, CMS, SPLK, BMY, JPM, VEA, DIS, VWO, LLY, DHI, APD, VOYA, UNH, MDT, ATVI, NOW, LW, SBUX, RSG,

VOO, ULTA, DD, AEP, IVOO, VIOO, STZ, MAR, ADI, PNC, CMS, SPLK, BMY, JPM, VEA, DIS, VWO, LLY, DHI, APD, VOYA, UNH, MDT, ATVI, NOW, LW, SBUX, RSG, Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT, FIS, T, PFE, INTC, MXIM, CVX, TMO, GILD, FB, D, LMT, EW, HD, PYPL, TRI, XOM, HBAN, CONE, FTV, PRU, MDLZ, TOT, TFC, LOW, IBM, RY, VFC, AVGO, ABBV, CTAS, BA, GOOG, BAC, ACN, ABT, RTX, VZ, WEC, TGT, TJX, ICE, MCD, K, PEG, CB, HPQ, GD, BOH, CSCO, OKTA, AJG, ADP, CHGG, KO, COP, ETR, FAST, GRMN, JCI,

AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT, FIS, T, PFE, INTC, MXIM, CVX, TMO, GILD, FB, D, LMT, EW, HD, PYPL, TRI, XOM, HBAN, CONE, FTV, PRU, MDLZ, TOT, TFC, LOW, IBM, RY, VFC, AVGO, ABBV, CTAS, BA, GOOG, BAC, ACN, ABT, RTX, VZ, WEC, TGT, TJX, ICE, MCD, K, PEG, CB, HPQ, GD, BOH, CSCO, OKTA, AJG, ADP, CHGG, KO, COP, ETR, FAST, GRMN, JCI, Sold Out: VLO, EXC, IR, ES,

For the details of FIRST AMERICAN BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+american+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 716,725 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 330,361 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 188,168 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,725 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,329 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.63%

First American Bank initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.27 and $149.11, with an estimated average price of $139.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Bank initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 51,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Bank initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Bank initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Bank initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Bank initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.83%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $343.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 160.19%. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95. The stock is now traded at around $289.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 163.71%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.73. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 66,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 96.22%. The purchase prices were between $127.47 and $156.17, with an estimated average price of $142.41. The stock is now traded at around $160.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 113.43%. The purchase prices were between $132.29 and $169.31, with an estimated average price of $151.91. The stock is now traded at around $177.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Bank sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

First American Bank sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $41.48.

First American Bank sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $34.94 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

First American Bank sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $82.92 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $89.02.