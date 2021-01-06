  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
AccessWire
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Saville Announces Correction to Issuance of Flow-Through Shares

January 06, 2021 | About: TSXV:SRE +0% FRA:S0J +31.82%

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated December 17, 2020, December 23, 2020, it wishes to correct the number of flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") issued from 8,250,000 to 8,700,000 FT Shares of the Company issued pursuant to closing of its private placement on December 23, 2020.

About Saville Resources Inc.

The Company's principal asset is the Niobium Claim Group Property, currently under Earn-In Agreement from Commerce Resources Corp. for up to a 75% interest. The Property consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 1,223 hectares, and is considered highly prospective for niobium and tantalum. The Property includes portions of the high-priority, and drill ready, Miranna Target where prior boulder sampling in the area has returned 5.9% Nb2O5 and 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Northwest and Southeast areas where previous drilling has returned wide intercepts of mineralization, including 0.61% Nb2O5 over 12.0 m (EC08-008) and 0.82% Nb2O5 over 21.9 m (EC10-033), respectively.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
SAVILLE RESOURCES INC.

"Mike Hodge"
Mike Hodge
President
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Saville Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623344/Saville-Announces-Correction-to-Issuance-of-Flow-Through-Shares

