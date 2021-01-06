EVBox Group Consolidates Its Global Leadership by Reaching the Milestone of 200,000 Installed Charge Ports Worldwide

Despite a global pandemic, EVBox has reached another milestone of its base of installed charge ports. In November 2019, the charging solutions provider announced that it had installed 100,000 charge ports worldwide and marked this turning point by setting up the [url="]OneChargerOneTree[/url] initiative with a pledge to plant one tree for every new charge port placed. Since then, 100,000 trees have been planted, and a total of 200,000 charge ports have been placed. At the end of last year, [url="]EVBox+Group+announced+plans+to+become+a+public+company[/url] via a business combination with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE: TPGY), and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by late Q1 2021.

EVBox Group platform, [url="]Everon[/url], launched its new [url="]EV+Charge+App[/url] in Europe—a white label mobile app packed with useful features to help businesses attract EV drivers







EVBox entered into new agreements with delighted customers and partners, such as [url="]FlashParking[/url], [url="]Momentum+Groups[/url], [url="]Scania[/url], [url="]Carrefour[/url], [url="]The+Mobility+House[/url], [url="]Solar[/url], [url="]Severn+Trent[/url], and many more







EVBox presented its new generation of [url="]DC+fast+charging+solutions[/url]







EVBox announced a new American [url="]manufacturing+site+in+Libertyville[/url]







EVBox delivered the first 20 DC fast chargers to customers in the state of California







The [url="]EVBox+Lab+Space+[/url]officially opened, dedicated to flexible vehicle testing







EVBox Group HQ moved to [url="]a+new+office+space[/url] in Amsterdam







EVBox [url="]optimized+its+supply+chain[/url] to prepare for future growth







Continuous investment in EVBox Group’s R&D department







EVBox announced plans to [url="]become+a+public+company[/url] via a business combination with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and initial investors BlackRock, Inclusive Capital Partners, Neuberger Berman Funds, and Wellington Management

















joined the [url="]EVRoaming+Foundation[/url] and founded the [url="]ChargeUp+Europe+Alliance[/url] together with ChargePoint and Allego to help realize EU policies that support investment in charging infrastructure, remove market barriers, and create a seamless experience for EV drivers.

















hared more insights about the main barriers and opportunities in electric mobility based on the [url="]EVBox+Mobility+Monitor[/url]—an annual market report presenting the needs for EV adoption.

















converted [url="]REVOLUTION+conference[/url] into a hybrid electric mobility brand—hosting three digital conferences in 2020 and bolstering the REVOLUTION community by continuing to bring cleantech and mobility enthusiasts together.







2020 was unpredictable for businesses around the world. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused widespread destruction to livelihoods but has also shown that [url="]environmental+change+is+possible[/url] and cleaner air is a necessity for the survival of the planet.The [url="]EVBox+Mobility+Monitor[/url]—a piece of market research conducted with Ipsos—shows that European citizens and future EV drivers share this opinion and take environmental matters seriously. Both groups think the adoption of EVs is essential to combatting the climate crisis. There is also a consensus that governmental policies and incentives are key to establishing the charging infrastructure that will facilitate the transition to sustainable transport across the continent.In 2020, [url="]EVBox+celebrated+its+10th+anniversary[/url] and fortified its position as an industry leader not only by reaching the milestone of 200,000 globally installed charge ports but by establishing initiatives to prepare all of EVBox Group for a strong 2021 as a public company.With the interests of EV drivers always in mind, EVBox Group has:— Kristof Vereenooghe (CEO of EVBox Group)— Megha Lakhchaura (Director of Public Policy & Utility Programs, North America at EVBox Group)— Koen Noyens (Director of EU Policy at EVBox Group)Founded in 2010, EVBox Group empowers forward-thinking businesses to build a sustainable future by providing flexible and scalable electric vehicle charging solutions. With its extensive portfolio of commercial and ultra-fast [url="]EVBox[/url] charging stations, as well as scalable charging management software engineered by [url="]Everon[/url], EVBox Group ensures that electric mobility is accessible to everyone.EVBox Group is a leader in R&D, with facilities across Europe and North America developing groundbreaking electric vehicle charging technology. With offices across the globe, including Amsterdam, Bordeaux, Munich, and Chicago, and strong foundations in dozens of markets, EVBox Group is working to shape a sustainable future of transportation.In 2021, EVBox Group will become a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange via a business combination with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE: TPGY) and initial investors BlackRock, Inclusive Capital, Neuberger Berman Funds, and Wellington Management.

