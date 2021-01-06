Veracyte to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

[url="]Veracyte%2C+Inc[/url]. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, announced today that Bonnie Anderson, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.The link to the live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.veracyte.com%2Fevents-presentations[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in thyroid cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping test is in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit [url="]www.veracyte.com[/url] and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

