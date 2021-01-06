  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
German American Implements Previously Announced Management Succession Plan Realignment

January 06, 2021 | About: GABC +7.79%

JASPER, Ind., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. ( GABC) has moved forward with the implementation of its previously announced management succession plan. German American Chairman & CEO, Mark A. Schroeder, announced that, in connection with the planned retirement of Executive Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing as of April 1, 2021, the Board of Directors has named the following individuals to the Corporation’s Senior Management Group effective January 1, 2021.

Named Executive Officers
Mark A. Schroeder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Clay W. Ewing, Executive Vice Chairman
D. Neil Dauby, President, Chief Operating Officer and Secretary
Bradley M. Rust, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Randall L. Braun, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer
Keith A. Leinenbach, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer
Senior Bank Officers
Jane A. Balsmeyer, Senior Vice President, Marketing
Clay M. Barrett, Senior Vice President, Technology and Operations
Edward J. Erickson, Senior Vice President, Mortgage Services
Brock C. Goggins, Senior Vice President, Retail Banking
Sarah E. Howard, Senior Vice President, Finance
Amy D. Jackson, Senior Vice President, Administrative Development and Strategic Planning
Vicki L. Schuler, Senior Vice President, Controller
Brent A. Sternberg, Senior Vice President, Wealth Management
Senior Divisional Officers
Michael F. Beckwith, Kentucky Division President
C. Adrian Brown, Indiana East Division President
John T. Lamb, Indiana West Division President

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and eight counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

For additional information, contact:
Mark A Schroeder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of German American Bancorp, Inc.
(812) 482-1314

